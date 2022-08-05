Whindersson Nunes plays with controversy about paying the bill: “I am a sucker”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

On Thursday afternoon (04), Whindersson Nunes opened his Instagram question and answer box and was soon asked if he splits his account when going out to dinner with a woman. Reference to the famous controversy involving actor Caio Castro.

+ Whindersson Nunes appears with a bruised face and worries fans

“Do you split the account with the woman or not?”, asked a follower. Without mincing words, Whindersson replied: “I’m already a level of sucker who even takes her license if I need to.”

Together? Maria Lina talks about her relationship with Whindersson Nunes

Last Wednesday (27), the digital influencer, Maria Lina, opened up about her relationship with comedian Whindersson Nunes, her ex-fiancé.

After being asked, on her Instagram account, if she released the Whindersson exits, the influencer reinforced that the two are single and no one needs to leave anything.

“No one has to release anything, people! Just as they never charged him if I released him; to enjoy and have fun, as they charge me here whenever I go out or try to enjoy [e olha que eu mal saio, visse? Tô mais viajada agora] We are single. There’s no such thing as releasing. And detail, even in a relationship, no one needs to release anything,” she wrote.

