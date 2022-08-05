Who is André Janones, the phenomenon of the ‘new politics’ that will support Lula

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brasilia in Brasilia

4 August 2022 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies photo caption, Janones was a bus collector, studied law and was elected federal deputy in 2018

On December 19, 2018, then-lawyer André Janones took to social media to celebrate his greatest political achievement so far: his graduation as a federal deputy for Minas Gerais. In the post, he sent a message:

“Now it’s official: I was graduated Federal Deputy!

Don’t count on me to defend Lula!

Don’t count on me to defend Bolsonaro!

Count on me to defend the BRAZILIAN PEOPLE, whether of any sex, color or religion! That’s why God and you entrusted me with this mission!”, read the publication.

Credit, Playback/Facebook photo caption, In a 2018 post, Janones promised that he would not defend Lula or Bolsonaro.

This Thursday (04/08), Janones announced that he withdrew from his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic to support the name of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for a new term.

In a broadcast made through his social networks, Janones announced, alongside Lula, that he gave up his candidacy to support the PT.

According to him, the support was given after Lula committed to “take over” his proposals. Among them is the maintenance of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 beyond December this year.

“He (Lula) is taking on this fight […] together with our candidacy, which at this moment, we withdraw and unify the candidacy of deputy André Janones. From that moment on, it is unified and it is represented by President Lula’s candidacy,” said Janones.

In the broadcast, Janones praised Lula saying that the PT would have dedicated his life to fighting poverty in Brazil.

“I would never ally myself with those who use the hunger of the poorest, the most needy as an electoral currency in times of elections, as the current government has done. needy and that’s why Lula and I are together now”, said the deputy.

Lula returned the praise, saying he was honored to have Janones’ support.

“It is an honor for me to be together with a comrade who was elected deputy and put his mandate at the disposal of fighting hunger in this country”, said the former president.

The announcement is a turning point in the deputy’s relatively short political career. He arrived at the Federal Chamber as one of the icons of the so-called “new policy”, a term by which names that gained popularity after the crisis triggered by Operation Lava Jato became known.

Like many of his contemporaries, Janones became known for speeches in which he called politicians “thieves” and “vagrants” and chanted the slogan “Up with them.”

In recent months, however, Janones launched his candidacy for the presidency and began to moderate the tone of his statements, maintaining criticism of the two best-positioned candidates in the polls (Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro, of the PL), but adopting a more conciliatory speech.

In July, Janones began to signal that he could support Lula in an eventual runoff against Bolsonaro, saying he would be “on the opposite side” of the president.

“I will be on the side of democracy. I will be on the side of the defense of our institutions […] Soon, I will be on the opposite side of the current president Bolsonaro”, said the deputy in an interview with Rede Globo.

Weeks later, he admitted the possibility of giving up his candidacy in favor of Lula, in an interview with the UOL portal on Monday (1/08).

In the midst of difficulties to increase voting intentions and in the face of PT attacks, the deputy who promised not to defend Lula is now seen as an important piece in the electoral chess that could lead Lula to a third term.

André Luis Gaspar Janones is 38 years old. He was born in Ituiutaba, a city with approximately 105,000 inhabitants, 588 kilometers from Belo Horizonte. His mother was a maid and his father was a wheelchair user.

He was able to study law at a private college thanks to a scholarship to assist families in vulnerable situations. To support himself, he worked as a bus conductor.

His political life officially began in 2003, when Janones joined the PT. He stayed in the party until 2012. In an interview given in July of this year to the podcast “The Subject”, on Rede Globo, the deputy explained what led him to join and leave the party.

“I was taken to the party [dos Trabalhadores] for the defense of minorities, for the defense of the poorest, for the defense of workers, for the defense of a stronger State for those who really need the State”, he said.

“At some point, the PT abandons these flags […] and starts walking along with the bankers […] at this moment, there is this ideological rupture of mine, let’s call it that, with the Workers’ Party”, he said.

After the PT, Janones joined the PSC (in 2012) and then the Avante.

His political action was initially restricted to the interior of Minas Gerais. As a lawyer, he used his social media to demand compliance with court decisions that forced the local government or city hall to offer medical treatments.

In 2016, Janones contested his first election. He ran for mayor of Ituiutaba, but came in second with 24% of the vote.

His political career took off two years later. Using his social networks, he became one of the main spokespersons for the truck drivers’ strike, between May and June 2018. At the time, the live broadcasts he made on the subject were watched by thousands of people.

Currently, Janones has over 8 million followers on Facebook, 2 million on Instagram, 301k on TikTok and 149k on Twitter. On Facebook, he has more followers than Lula, who has 4.9 million. Bolsonaro, at the other end, has 14 million.

Credit, Playback/Facebook photo caption, During the campaign for federal deputy, Janones used to criticize those he classified as a ‘vagabond politician’

Boosted by this popularity, he ran in the 2018 elections as a candidate for federal deputy. On his social media, he adopted the slogan “Up with them” and a speech in which he promised to “go up” with a “politician bum”.

“It’s time to put a bum politician to tremble,” Janones said in a Facebook post announcing his first political TV show.

In an interview with Rádio Itatiaia in June of this year, the deputy explained that the tone used at the beginning of his political career would have been a response to the delay of the government in complying with judicial decisions in which he acted.

“What was the way I found it? Using my social networks to demand the State and the public power to comply with that decision and then I couldn’t use political correctness and so, unfortunately, that’s how it worked […] doing what some call sensationalist, populism,” Janones said.

The strategy worked and he was the third most voted federal deputy in Minas Gerais in 2018, with 178,000 votes.

tone change

Credit, EPA photo caption, André Janones had been adopting a non-alignment speech towards Bolsonaro and Lula

Despite adopting anti-system rhetoric similar to that of then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, Janones avoided showing support for both the president and Lula.

In recent months, when he launched a pre-candidate for the presidency, Janones reinforced criticisms made of both.

Regarding the former president, he criticized his supposed “apology for ignorance”, due to the fact that Lula pointed out that he did not go to college. Regarding Bolsonaro, Janones compared the government’s actions in relation to covid-19 to a “policy of mass extermination”.

At the same time, it began to adopt a more moderate tone, projecting itself as an alternative to polarization.

For Claudio Couto, professor of Political Science at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in São Paulo (FGV-SP), the change in tone would be a sign of political maturity.

“Janones has almost four years in office. Many people who arrive at the line of ‘let’s change everything’, over time, understand that things are not quite like that. who makes politics, more moderate. And establishing alliances is something inherent to politics”, said Couto to BBC News Brasil.

Strategy focused on the first round

PT sources with which BBC News Brasil spoke indicate that the party’s rapprochement with Janones began at the beginning of this year, when the electoral scenario began to be better outlined. The party’s main interlocutor with the deputy was the president of the acronym, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

Talks gained strength in recent weeks until, in July, Janones and Lula met in a hotel in Brasília to discuss the political situation. Days later, the deputy announced on his social networks that he would have a new conversation with Lula about the elections.

Claudio Couto says that the search for Janones’ support for Lula is part of the party’s strategy of trying to end the dispute in the first round. According to a recent survey by the Datafolha Institute, Lula would have 52% of the intentions of valid votes (excluding blanks and nulls), which would decide the election without a second round.

However, the poll has a margin of error of more or less two percentage points, which indicates that the dispute could indeed go to the second stage, something that PT members want to avoid.

Also according to Datafolha, Janones would have 1% of voting intentions and 37% of his voters said they could vote for Lula.

“From a numerical point of view, we are talking about few votes, but in a scenario where what is at stake is winning in the first round, Janones’ support makes sense. If you focus the dispute between two candidates (Lula and Bolsonaro), you increase the chances of the elections ending sooner”, says Couto.

For the director of Quaest Pesquisa e Consultoria, Felipe Nunes, Janones’ support would have a symbolic effect.

“Janones is the symbol of a new generation of politicians forged in digital popularity. More than his votes, Lula is looking for a broad-front narrative against Bolsonaro. Something that can suggest a plebiscitary election to society. Janones’ support it’s symbolic. Even though it doesn’t bring votes, it supports a good narrative”, said Nunes.

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said that Janones’ announcement could have another effect: to encourage other candidates to support Lula. In recent weeks, the PT has been trying to convince the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, to join Lula’s campaign.

In addition, leaders from part of the MDB argue that the party should ally itself with PT and give up the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

“The more people join, the greater the possibility of ending the elections in the first round. We hope that this support will encourage more people to join Lula’s candidacy. But we don’t have a high jump. two rounds”, said the PT congressman.

Asked about Janones’ criticism of Lula, Costa said that the time is not to look to the past.

“We are building an alliance for the future. Many people who have already praised Bolsonaro or were against Lula are with us today,” he said.

BBC News Brasil sent questions to André Janones’ press office, but, until the closing of this report, no response had been sent.