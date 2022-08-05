Who is entitled to FGTS? Know if you have

A very common question among Brazilians is: who is entitled to the FGTS? Despite being a much debated subject, it is common for people to still comment on mistakes when it comes to knowing their rights.

With that in mind, we have separated some information for you to stay on top of the subject that is a worker’s right.

So, if you work in the CLT regime, stay with us. So, find out if you are entitled to FGTS and get more details about it.

What is FGTS?

FGTS is the acronym for Severance Indemnity Fund. It works as a protection for workers who are fired without just cause. Therefore, the money is deposited in an account, which is opened automatically and linked to the employment contract.

In this way, the worker has the possibility of having several FGTS accounts with each new employment contract. Then, the deposit of the amount referring to the fund must be made in this account until the seventh day of the month. In addition, it is the responsibility of the employer.

To arrive at this value, it is necessary to calculate 8% of the total amount of the employee’s salary. If the seventh day of the month does not fall on a working day, the deposit must be made in advance.

In the case of apprentices, the percentage for calculating the FGTS value must be 2%. While, for domestic workers, the value must correspond to 11.2%. Being 8% monthly and 3.2% as an anticipation of the termination payment.

The FGTS amount must be paid not only on salary, but also on allowances, commissions, 13th salary and any other additional.

Finally, the Severance Indemnity Fund cannot lead to discounts on the employee’s earnings. After all, it is an obligation, provided for by law, of the employer.

Who is entitled to FGTS?

The Severance Indemnity Fund is a right of all workers registered under the CLT regime.

In addition, it must also be paid to rural workers, domestic workers, temporary workers, rural employees who work only during the harvest period and professional athletes.

When signing a formal employment contract, payment is required for the entire period in which the employee has ties to the employer.

Failure to do so may lead to labor lawsuits. At the time, the employer will have to bear the costs and the lag of earnings of the employee.

What happens to the money in the FGTS account?

During the time the employee is employed by the employer, each month he will receive the amount due corresponding to 8% of his salary. Withdrawal of this money cannot be done at any time. In fact, only under specific conditions.

Therefore, he will be stopped at the bank until the worker meets the conditions for withdrawal.

However, while your money is sitting in your FGTS account, it keeps paying off each month. That is, on the 10th of each month, the fund’s accounts are monetarily updated and added to the income for that period.

Currently, the yield interest rate is lower than that of savings, and is at 3%.

In addition, from 2017 onwards, the government implemented a law that each year requires that 50% of the total income from the accounts be passed on to workers. The so-called FGTS profits are deposited in the accounts linked to the CPF of each worker. Thus, they refer to the amount available until the last day of the previous year.

Other workers’ right

When terminating an employment contract, where there was no just cause, the employee is entitled to withdraw the full amount from his FGTS account linked to that contract.

In addition, he is also entitled to a termination penalty, which concerns 40% of this amount.

That is, to arrive at the amount of this fine, it is necessary to calculate 40% of the total amount available in your active FGTS account. In fact, it must be paid by the employer.

That is, if the employee has already withdrawn part of the money for any other reason. For example, such as the purchase of a home, a loan or an early birthday withdrawal. So, in this case, the calculation of the amount of the fine must be done on the total that the company deposited during the term of the employment contract.

Now that you know who is entitled to the FGTS, talk to your employer. Also, check your account statement to make sure everything is in order. So that, in the event of termination, you receive all of your rights due.