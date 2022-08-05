Who is most at risk from becoming infected with monkeypox? – 08/04/2022

The confirmation of the first death by smallpox of monkeys in Brazil sparked a warning signal among doctors and health agencies, mainly due to the profile of the victim. The patient was a man with “low immunity” who was undergoing cancer treatment. According to experts, some vulnerable groups really need to be more careful.

Children and pregnant women, for example, are considered risk groups. In the case of the youngest, the immune system is still developing and, therefore, is not able to fight infectious agents as efficiently.

Pregnant women, naturally, have reduced immunity to be able to generate the fetus. As a result, the body does not have a good defense against diseases, especially infectious ones. “In pregnancy, even to maintain the fetus, the immune system gives a ‘relax’ and this can result in more serious diseases in them, as with the flu and covid, for example”, explains infectologist Carlos Magno Fortaleza, president of SPI (São Paulo Society of Infectious Diseases) and professor at Unesp (São Paulo State University) in Botucatu (SP).

However, it is still not possible to say whether the disease in children and pregnant women will be more serious, reinforce the doctors.

And the immunosuppressed?

To understand the term, it is first important to understand how our immune system works. It is responsible for protecting us from viruses, bacteria and other foreign agents that try to “invade” our body. But in some people this “protective army” may not work perfectly. Therefore, they are considered immunosuppressed.

Pregnant women and young children are at risk for monkeypox Image: iStock

There are individuals who are born with a failure in this system because of congenital diseases, the so-called primary immunodeficiencies. There are also cases of secondary immunodeficiencies, such as patients with HIV, people undergoing cancer treatment or those who have undergone an organ transplant and need immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives.

“In addition to this group, I would also mention people with autoimmune disease who make chronic use of steroids and other immunosuppressants. They may also be in a group at greater risk for having the severe disease”, says Fábio Araujo, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Emílio Ribas, who also works at the CRT (STD/AIDS Reference and Training Center) at the Santa Cruz unit in São Paulo.

“Now, we don’t know if having primary immunodeficiencies, which have several types, also makes the person more susceptible. But it would draw attention to children, pregnant women, people who underwent solid organ transplants and patients undergoing chemotherapy”, says Araujo.

Specialists also comment on the case of the first death in Brazil. “Because of the disease, it was a person who already had a reduced ability to face the virus”, says a professor at Unesp. He also reinforces that this is not a reason to panic, since, in general, the disease is presenting itself in a “light” way in patients, despite being quite painful.

Anyway, there are some measures that reduce the risk of infection or at least prevent the transmission of the virus to other people. Look:

Be aware of symptoms and seek medical attention as soon as possible; Avoid close contact with infected or suspected infected people: no touching, kissing or sex; Limit the number of sexual partners; Avoid sharing objects, including bedding and towels; Do not stigmatize the disease: anyone can contract the virus; Wear masks; Cover arms and legs in clumps; Sanitize your hands.

main symptoms

Watch out for possible signs:

Skin rashes (which look like pimples or blisters)

skin redness

Fever

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Cough

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Skin lesions can be located on the extremities of the body, such as feet, hand, face, in addition to the anus, perineum region or genitals, causing pain and/or itching. Rashes can also appear inside the mouth, vagina and anus.