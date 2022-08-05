who worked between 1971 and 1988 can have allowance quotas to withdraw

Professionals who worked with a formal contract in the private sector or acted as public servants between 1971 and 1988 can withdraw the money from the salary bonus accounts PIS Pasep.

Last Monday (1), the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) requested, through an official letter, that Caixa Econômica Federal make a wide dissemination of the matter, so that citizens are informed about their rights.

“We understand that the publicity made by Caixa on the subject to date is insufficient because many people are still unaware of this right to collect the amount related to the PIS Pasep”, said national human rights defender André Porciúncula, who signed the letter sent to the bank. .

Portiúncula also warns that the major problem with the lack of information is that after five years without the collection of these amounts, the money will be considered “abandoned” and will become the property of the Union.

The DPU estimate is that, currently, there are R$ 23.7 billion of PIS Pasep allowances stopped because people do not know that they are entitled to the withdrawal. The DPU wants Caixa to personally notify the beneficiaries and heirs who are entitled to the benefit, taking into account that the public company has everyone’s name and CPF.

understand the case

Since Law 13,932/2019, Caixa has released the full withdrawal of the quota balance of all PIS Pasep individual account holders who still have available balance. With Provisional Measure 946/2020, the PIS Pasep fund was extinguished and its assets were migrated to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço), but individual accounts were maintained and their free movement was maintained at any time, until June 1st. 2025. In this way, the linked accounts held by the participants of the PIS Pasep Fund are now linked to the FGTS.

To check the balance of the FGTS account originated by the PIS Pasep migration, the citizen can access the FGTS application; check the balance at Caixa branches or use Caixa’s internet banking.

How to withdraw PIS Pasep quotas

All participants registered in the PIS Pasep Fund who have a balance of PIS Pasep Quotas can withdraw the amounts in full. In the event of the holder’s death, the account balance will be made available to his dependents or successors provided for by civil law.

FGTS linked accounts originated by the transfer of the PIS Pasep Fund may be withdrawn for the same reasons established in Law No. 13,932/2019.

The values ​​migrated from the PIS Pasep Fund to the FGTS do not make up the total balance of the worker for purposes of calculating the annual installment in the event of birthday withdrawal and, in the event of dismissal from the current job, do not interfere in the calculation of the balance for termination purposes.

