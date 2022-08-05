Why Lula melts so much for the soap opera ‘Pantanal’

Squid (EN) does not miss the chance to declare that it is a regular viewer of wetland. Compared your marriage to Janja to the relationship of the central romantic couple in the plot of Bruno Luperi. He said that he and his wife are like Jove and Maria Marruá, characters from Jesuit Barbosa and Alanis Guillen. Recently, another novelistic statement: that he is moved by scenes of Isabel Teixeirawhich makes Maria Bruaca.

In fact, his tactic in using the soap opera in speeches across the country has two reasons. The first is that it brings a playful side to the heavy phrases he has been saying about hunger and unemployment in the government. Bolsonaro (PL). It’s always good to have a balance. The second is that, in this way, he hits people hard, humanizes himself and equates himself to everyone else, since the plot goes very well with the audience. Lula exposes something that would be a theme in common to all: the 9 o’clock soap opera.