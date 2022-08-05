Why Mexico started requiring visas from Brazilians

Passengers scheduled to travel to Mexico have taken to the social media of Mexican diplomatic representations to complain about the lack of information and express concern about the possibility of losing their airfare after it was announced that Brazilians will need a visa to enter the country.

The demand was published in the official gazette of the Mexican government last Wednesday (03/08).

The statement cited the “search for mutually acceptable solutions to ensure safe, organized and regularized migration, as well as to combat international organized crime groups that profit from the trafficking of migrants and people.”

Last week, the United States said that 183 Brazilians (out of a total of 224 people, among whom there were other nationalities) were detained when trying to illegally enter the city of Imperial Beach, in the State of California.

