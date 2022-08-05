Wife hires three lovers for her husband with salaries of R$ 2 thousand

Ever thought of being a salaried mistress? This unusual job opportunity is being offered by Thai Pattheema Chamnan, 44 years old. She is looking for three women to “please her husband physically” and, for the service, she is willing to pay salaries equivalent to R$ 2,200.

To the British tabloid The Mirror, Pattheema told that she faces mental health problems and, therefore, cannot satisfy her husband sexually. “I haven’t slept with my husband. It makes me feel like a terrible wife,” lamented Pattheema.

“I want to find lovers for my husband as I am struggling physically. I have chronic depression and I feel like I can’t take good care of him,” she said.

University degree and good communication

To satisfy her husband, Pattheema released a video on social media and determined some requirements for potential candidates:

Being young and single;

Possess a university degree;

Not having children;

be presentable;

Communicate well;

Have a good personality;

be fun;

Be willing to physically please him.

“I didn’t want to, but I won’t deny it”

Pattagorn, the woman’s husband, said he had no idea his wife was soliciting lovers for him. “She told me she wanted to find someone to take care of me. I got scared,” he revealed.

“I never wanted a mistress, but since my wife is offering it, I won’t turn it down,” said the boy.

Despite seeming an unusual position, Pattheema revealed that she already has two candidates. In addition to the value – an amount equivalent to a minimum wage in Thailand – the chosen ones will be “treated like family” and work in the couple’s company, on the Thai coast.