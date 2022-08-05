Will I receive an installment of R$ 1,212 in August? See when the PIS 2021 and PIS 2021 CALENDAR will be paid

O PIS 2021 is being sought after by many workers who worked in the past year.

But despite the demand for PIS 2021, the allowance of those who worked in 2021 is the PIS base year 2021.

O PIS 2021 in question is the PIS of those who worked in 2019, and it has been released since .

See when you will receive the PIS base year 2021 and check:

PIS;

PIS 2022;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Pasep 2021;

PIS Calendar;

PIS Calendar 2021;

PIS table;

PIS Table 2021;

PIS 2021 table;

PIS 2021 will be paid when?;

When will PIS 2021 be paid?.

PIS

the salary allowance PIS Pasep is paid annually to two groups of workers.

O PIS it is paid by Caixa Econômica for workers in the private sector, and Pasep for public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is the PIS of those who worked in 2019 – the PIS base year 2019.

But unlike other allowances, the PIS 2021 needs to be requested by workers, through a request sent to the Ministry of Labour.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN

O PIS 2021 has been paid since March to workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2021;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table sets the value of PIS in installments ranging from R$101 to BRL 1,100depending on the number of months worked in the base year.

That is, only those who receive the maximum amount of R$ 1,100 – minimum wage in force in 2019 – are those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to 2021 PIS calendarthe worker will only receive the allowance if he sends a request, through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



On the other hand, the PIS base year 2021which is the PIS of those who worked in 2021, is being awaited by workers since last year.

This is because the salary bonus is released in the year following the activity performed.

Therefore, PIS 2021 should be paid in 2022. But to date, the federal government has not yet commented on when the payments will take place.

PIS PAYMENT



Official information on who is entitled to the PIS base year 2021but the current program rules are expected to be maintained.

In this way, to receive the PIS base year 2021 it would be necessary:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS WHO WORKED IN 2021

As many know, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the payment of PIS Pasep.

In fact, the allowance for those who worked in 2020 was released only this year – the PIS 2022.

Therefore, as a benefit was already being paid, the government decided to postpone the payment of PIS to those who worked in 2021 – the PIS base year 2021.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?



O PIS payment is defined by the Federal Government in conjunction with the codefat – Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund.

It is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat will meet with the Government to define when the release will occur.

If PIS base year 2021 be paid in 2022, the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year.

But many experts believe that the allowance in question should only be released in 2023.

PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the value of PIS.

In general, the maximum amount of the allowance is fixed at up to one minimum wage, in force in the base year.

namely, the PIS 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2019, was set at up to BRL 1,100.

already the PIS 2022in up to R$ 1,212.

Therefore, if the PIS base year 2021 is released later this year, it can reach up to R$ 1,212.

PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar inform the payment dates of the allowance.

As soon as the PIS base year 2021 is released, it will be possible to consult the values ​​and dates. See how below.

PIS CONSULTATION; CONSULT PIS

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

Through the Caixa by calling 0800-726-0207;

Through the websites: CNIS – National Register of Social Information -; Caixa Econômica Federal and the INSS website;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

PIS 2022; PIS 2022 CALENDAR; 2022 PIS TABLE

O PIS 2022 is the PIS of those who worked in 2020.

Those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance in question have until December 29 to check if they will receive amounts that can reach up to BRL 1,212.