Willian negotiates with English team and may leave Corinthians, says portal

Corinthians may even be close to seeing Willian leave the club. one day after the Mine Helm publicize that there were polls and the possibility of the attacking midfielder leaving, the goal informs that Fulham, from England, is one of the main stakeholders.

According to the portal, an agent linked to the English club confirmed that the parties are already negotiating a possible transfer. The first information about an exit already in this transfer window was given by former player Vampeta. People close to 10, consulted by the Mine helm, deny the possibility of him going to Fulham.

Also according to the report, Willian has a clause in his contract with Corinthians that facilitates negotiations with European clubs – there is no detail on which amendment this would be. Timão, however, should not easily give up the midfielder, considered one of the main players in the current squad.

Willian has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. The player treats tendinitis in the posterior muscle of the right thigh that took him out of the duel with Flamengo last Tuesday. The club works with the idea of ​​having him back in the game next Tuesday, at Maracanã.

Created from the base categories of Corinthians, Willian returned to Timão in mid-2021 after 14 years out of Brazilian football. In the current season, Willian played 35 matches for Corinthians. There are 17 wins, 12 draws and six defeats. The midfielder scored a goal and gave six assists in this passage so far.

