With Renato Augusto on the field, Corinthians starts preparing to face Avai

O Corinthians started, on Thursday morning, the preparation for his next game in the Brazilian Championship, against Avaí, this Saturday, in Ressacada. The novelty was the presence of Renato Augusto on the field – he has not played since June 19, in the 1-0 victory over Goiás.

Alvinegro is coming off a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo in the Libertadores quarterfinals. At the time, the club reported that the player was in “total training with the group, in the conditioning phase”. He is then close to returning – his problem was a torn soleus muscle.

Another who appeared in the images was Willian, who missed the last minute team against Rubro-Negro due to tendinitis in the back of his right thigh. He also treats a shoulder problem. There was no update on the Maycon situationwho was substituted in the first half on setback.

As for the activities, the athletes started the day with a warm-up and then coach Vítor Pereira promoted a technical activity on a reduced field.

Afterwards, there was a work of confrontation and, finally, repetitions of offensive movements with passes and submissions. It is worth remembering that, on Wednesday, the players performed regenerative after the defeat in Libertadores.

This Friday, again in the morning, the squad will have the last training session before the trip to Florianópolis, in the afternoon.

The game against Avaí will take place at Ressacada, starting at 19:00 (Brasília time), valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Corinthians is in second place, with 38 points.

