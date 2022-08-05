With salaries of R$ 8 thousand, Itaú trainee opens selection process; see how to apply – Papo Carreira

The selection process Trainee Itaú 2023 opened vacancies with salaries of R$ 8 thousand, in the Retail and Wholesale Business areas. For 18 months, the trainee will undergo training, rotations and immersion in the most diverse areas.

Trainees will be mentored by bank executives, “practical experiences that will support them in building their careers, in addition to other benefits”.

See how to apply for Trainee Itaú 2023

Applications for the Itaú Unibanco Trainee Program 2023 will until the 5th of september on the Cia de Talentos platform. Access the registrations at this link.

See the respective program tracks:

Retail Business Trail

Wholesale Business Track

prerequisites

Any long-term undergraduate, baccalaureate or licentiate course. With training between December/2020 and July/2024;

Availability to work 8 hours a day in São Paulo/SP;

Advanced English for the Wholesale Business track only. If you are participating in the Retail Business process, English is not required and if you do not have an advanced level, you will have the opportunity to receive a language course during the program.

benefits

The trainee will earn BRL 8,000, meal vouchers, food, transportation, medical and dental care, in addition to a private pension plan. See other benefits:

Flexible schedule;

Exclusive discounts on our financial products;

Extended maternity leave + Daycare/Nanny Allowance: children up to 71 months of age;

Agreement with Academies (Gympass and Totalpass);

Agreement with Univers (Drogasil and Droga Raia);

Gallery of services inside the poles: pharmacy, restaurant, cafeteria, cafe, nail salon, massage space, laundry, sewing studio, book and stationery store, gym and bike rack;

Decompression environments: games room, music, reading, etc;

Advantages and discounts in stores and services of several partners in Brazil and Latin America;

Encouraging language courses.

Process Steps

You online tests occur during the month of September. In October, the Itau Challenge, where participants solve a “super strategic” case in a group to present to HR.

In November, it’s time for the Itaú immersion, where competitors come face to face with a real challenge to show to the bank’s managers. The final interview takes place between November and December.