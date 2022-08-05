Withdrawal of R$ 1,000 from the FGTS: Cashier will return unmoved balances; see what to do if you didn’t draw | Economy

Caixa Econômica Federal will start this Saturday (6) the return to the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) of the extraordinary withdrawal amounts that were automatically credited to a Caixa Tem digital account, but were not used by the holders.

About R$ 9.2 billion will return to the accounts of the FGTS, duly corrected, in compliance with Law 14.075/2020, according to the public bank.

“As provided for in this legislation, the amounts credited are automatically available for movement by the worker for a period of 90 days, according to a widely publicized payment calendar, and, if they are not withdrawn, they return to the corrected FGTS accounts”, says Caixa. , in note.

Caixa points out that, throughout the payment schedule, approximately R$ 30.1 billion were released to approximately 43.7 million workers with the right to withdraw. Payments were released until June 15, depending on the worker’s month of birth.

I only took a part. Will the rest be returned?

The workers who handled the Extraordinary Loot, in any amount, will not have the remaining balance returned to their accounts. FGTSwith the available balance remaining in the Caixa Tem account.

“Likewise, in cases where the worker requested the Extraordinary Withdrawal on the FGTS App, the amounts will not return to the FGTS, even if they have not yet been used by Caixa Tem.”

The withdrawal request can be made even after the refund of the amounts.

According to Caixa, workers who have the funds automatically returned to the FGTS account, due to the non-movement of the amounts, and who still want the Extraordinary Saque credit, have until December 15th of this year to make the request through the App FGTS. After the request, the credit will be made to the Caixa Tem digital account within 15 days, points out Valor Online.

“In these cases, the amount will be transferred again to the Caixa Tem account and can be used in electronic transactions, cash withdrawal or transfer, at no cost, to other accounts.”

What is extraordinary loot?

A provisional measure released the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) per worker.