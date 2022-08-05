Withdrawal of R$ 12.6 billion from savings is the largest for July since 1995 – Notícias

THE Savings account registered a net withdrawal of R$ 12.6 billion in July, showed data from the Central Bank published this Thursday (4). The value represents the largest withdrawal for the month of July in the historical series, which began in 1995.

In the first seven months of this year alone, there was an accumulated net withdrawal of R$ 63.1 billion, also the highest nominal value for the period in the Central Bank’s historical series. Withdrawals recorded so far in the year already exceed the BRL 35.5 billion redeemed throughout 2021.

Of the total in July, withdrawals exceeded deposits in the SBPE (Brazilian Savings and Loan System) in the amount of R$ 11.6 billion. In rural savings, the outflows were R$ 1.05 billion. In June, the net withdrawal had been R$ 3.7 billion.

With the interest rate hikethe Selic, which this Wednesday (3) rose to 13.75% per year, savings are no longer attractive and have been losing resources.





Since March 2021, when interest rates started to rise, the flow of funds in savings has shown a reversal of direction, starting to accumulate significant withdrawals.

Previously, in 2020, a record fundraising of more than BRL 166 billion had been recorded, driven by the payment of emergency aid and the low level of the basic interest rate, which increased the competitiveness of savings in relation to other investments.

Even with the loss of profitability, the savings account is still the most used product in the country by those who want to save, regardless of social class. This is because savings income (TR + 6.17% per year), in addition to being guaranteed by law, is not subject to any taxation.





According to the Brazilian Investor X-Ray survey, carried out by Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities) in partnership with Datafolha, of the 5,878 people interviewed between November 9 and 30, 2021, 23% claimed to have deposited their savings in savings that year.



