Woman opens wide Wanessa crawling for ex

Recently, Vanessa Camargo and Dolabella data appeared together in public, showing that they no longer make a point of hiding that they are together. Thus, Cleo Loyola, ex-wife of Luciano Camargo, spoke out on social media and accused her ex-niece of cheating Marcus Buaiz.

In a video full of ironies and laughter, Cleo Loyola claimed that Wanessa was caught by her long before the news that she would be living a new romance with Dado Dolabella leaked in the media.

“Now Wanessa showed up with Dado Dolabella, crutches and all. Finally, I always said, I was the first to say that she was here in Alto Paraíso (GO) behind him. That she came from São Paulo after him here in Goiânia, he never went there after her. (…) The truth always appears, right? Now you’re going to deny it?”, fired Cleo Loyola.

Ironic and full of evil, Cleo wished Wanessa and Dado happiness: “Long live love, or long live betrayal, right? Daughter of Fish, fish is… I didn’t really need to betray Marcus the way you did…”, detonated Luciano’s ex, in reference to the rumor that Zezé di Camargo would have betrayed Zilu Godoy with Graciele Lacerda.

Confusion

It is worth noting that Cleo Loyola is a very controversial figure and has already been involved in numerous confusions, being forbidden even to mention Luciano’s name on social networks. That’s because she accuses Wanessa’s uncle of having had relationships with men while they were still married and makes a point of bringing up the subject whenever she can.

Another controversy was over Zezé di Camargo, whom she accuses of having sexually abused her when she was just 14 years old. Zilu has also been the target of offenses by Cleo Loylola and her relationship with Wesley Camargo, her own son, whom she had with Luciano, has also cooled off for a while.