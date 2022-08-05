Xbox Game Pass starts testing family plan with up to 5 people

Microsoft announced a very interesting news: from today (04), Colombia and Ireland will be able to test a new type of Xbox Game Pass with a family plan, which allows you to add up to four more people to share the service.

To participate, Xbox and PC owners must be part of the Insider program, which allows you to test new features in advance, and subscribe to the “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” via the Microsoft Store. However, people who share the family plan do not need to be an Insider member, which makes it easier to test in practice.

Participants who choose to switch to the plan will have any remaining time converted to the new model. In Xbox News, Microsoft details that a month of Ultimate subscription, for example, is converted to 18 days of the family plan. In addition, the conversion is final, that is: if your one month of the previous plan is converted to a few days of the family plan, you will have to wait for those days to end before going back to another plan.

Finally, the company warned that there are some issues and errors (which is normal for a Beta test), and that members who are part of the family plan (that is, who are not the person who signed) are not able to upgrade.

While this is great news, Microsoft hasn’t revealed when the program leaves Beta or if other countries will have a chance to test Xbox Game Pass with a family plan. Now, we’ll have to wait and see what comes next.