Xbox Series S will get “more powerful” with a new update from Microsoft

More power for the little monster

According to a video detailing what’s new in Microsoft’s Gaming SDK (via The Verge), the Xbox Series S will be “more powerful” with a new update from Microsoft.

Under the new update, Microsoft will allow developers allocate more video memory to Xbox Series Sbypassing one of the monster’s biggest problems, which was the lack of memory: only 10GB of GDDR6 RAM, with only 8GB available for games, as 2GB is restricted to the operating system.

The new update adds “hundreds of megabytes of additional memory” for games, with developers being able to use this feature at any time. We don’t know if the console will need to receive a software update to receive the feature as it has already been added in a new console software development kit update. Check out:

“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers. This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance under memory-constrained conditions.” said.

It is worth remembering that Xbox already has a special feature to improve performance, which is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, which is available on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but that is rarely used by developers. We expect studios to use the extra memory more often than AMD’s FSR.

