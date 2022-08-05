Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine’s alleged affair, pays tribute to the actress | celebrities



Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Mariduena – Reproduction Internet

Published 04/08/2022 08:32 | Updated 08/04/2022 16:12

Rio – Actress Bruna Marquezine is turning 27 this Thursday and received a beautiful tribute from none other than Xolo Mariduena. The two worked together in the movie “Blue Beetle”. The actors do not confirm, but there are rumors that they live a romance. “Happy birthday gossip monster. Even after shooting an entire movie together, you still put up with me, which means you deserve the happiest birthday ever,” Xolo wrote in the caption of several photos she posted.

“Thanks for ordering every dessert we ate, teaching me the best phrases – ‘motherfucker’ has been my favorite so far – but most of all, thank you for being the silliest thing ever.” In the photos, Bruna and Xolo appear in relaxed moments such as in Christ the Redeemer, backstage of recordings, diving hand in hand into a waterfall and hugging each other.

Find out who is Xolo Marieduena

Actor Romário Xolo Mariduena, better known as Xolo Mariduena, is 21 years old. He is North American, but has Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian ancestry and became known for the Netflix series “Cobra Kai”. Xolo’s career began in 2012, in the series “Parenthood”, where he acted for three years. He has also appeared in Twin Peaks (2017), Major Crimes (2012), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019) and Rush Hour (2016).

A fan of photography, he posts his records on his Instagram profile dedicated to art. In this channel, there are some photos of him next to Bruna Marquezine. On his personal profile, Xolo has three million followers. Discreet, Xolo has already lived a romance with actress Hannah Kepple, with whom he played opposite in “Cobra Kai”.