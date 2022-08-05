Young people boil condoms, drink the liquid and get high

On 08/04/2022 17:34

A new way to get euphoric has reportedly been on the minds of young people in India: condom tea. Teenagers are boiling the flavored condoms and drinking the water. The case was reported by the Indian news channel CNN-News 18, according to the Gizmodo website. Experts reinforce this can bring harm to health.

As reported, since July the sales of flavored condoms soared in the city of Durgapur. Also according to the local channel, a customer questioned the reasons for this and received a response from a salesperson: young people were looking for this new way to get “high”.

Effects

For polymer researcher Udayan Basak theoretically it is possible to get “high” drinking tea with condoms. This is because the products contain polyurethane resins, which are used to ensure they last a long time and stretch even longer. Glycerin is also a component, ensuring the flavor.

“Ethylene glycol, a type of alcohol, is thought to be produced when polyurethane breaks down after boiling flavored condoms in water for six to eight hours,” Basak said in an interview with Vice magazine.

The similar sensation would be that of sniffing glue., according to experts interviewed by CNN-News18, which causes euphoria and a hallucinogenic sensation for a few minutes. In addition, adverse effects such as intoxication and addiction are also expected.