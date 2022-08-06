2 signs your diet is messing with your mental health

Food is a fundamental point for human health. However, when we think about the quality of the psychological part, food is hardly the first thing that comes to mind. However, diets can directly interfere with a person’s mental health.

See too: Research shows that diet can combat the effects of old age

The desire to eat, the type of food and even the way one eats can reveal important details related to the human psyche. To better understand the subject, we separate two examples that will make a lot of sense and that were published on the specialized mental health website Psychology Today.

1 – Food can result in social isolation

There is a plethora of foods and food models today. Many people are vegetarians, vegans, lactose intolerant, follow diets low carb and so many others. It will hardly be possible to say that diversity is bad for mental health.

However, there is research that demonstrates how specific dietary restrictions can increase feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

“Food consumption is an inherently social activity – as people often purchase, prepare and eat food in social contexts,” say researchers Kaitlin Woolley, Ayelet Fishbach and Rongham Michelle Wang. “We found that dietary restrictions predict loneliness. People who are unable to eat what others eat, to some extent, are less able to relate to others during the meal.”

If your diet has negatively interfered with socializing, it is important to review certain habits and seek professional advice.

2 – Being too healthy may not be good

This statement sounds absurd, but extreme healthy eating is something that is not so good for your mental health. People who are overly concerned about the quality of their food may suffer from a disorder known as orthorexia nervosa.

“Orthorexia nervosa is a type of eating disorder that can easily hide behind the premise of clean eating or healthy eating,” explains Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, medical director of Within Health.

“The social aspect of eating and the pleasure of eating are considered irrelevant to the patient, who will forego social interactions and potentially significant and important aspects of life to pursue healthy eating,” she says. “Hyper-focus on food ingredients deprives a person of the human, lived, joyful experience of eating,” she added.

Fixing the relationship with food is essential for people who fit into this eating condition.