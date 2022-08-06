3 secrets that juice companies are hiding under lock and key revealed

Looking for healthier alternatives, some products attract attention on the supermarket shelf. The lack of knowledge about the juice manufacturing process causes many to misunderstand the information. In this case, it is not just the industrialized box juice, but the whole version, claiming to have only natural ingredients.

As strange as it may seem, even though they promise to be made 100% fruit, they are not that good. Although it is a less harmful option than soft drinks, it is necessary to pay attention to the details. Just as whole foods that hide many suspicious components shouldn’t be consumed in excess, neither should these items.

What you need to know before buying natural juice sold in cartons

Learn to read labels

Before you buy any food or drink, make a habit of reading labels and trying to identify not just calories, but the amount of sugar, ingredients, chemical additives and allergens. To have a balanced life, prefer those without preservatives and with a natural composition, always being suspicious of strange names.



Orange juice with different flavor

Whole orange juice goes through a series of pasteurization processes, seeking to remove oxygen and increase its shelf life. In this case, the validity is extended, not excluding the possibility of having added preservatives.



fruits have sugar

Fruits contain fructose, so the natural juice of these foods needs to be ingested in moderation. Those who have diabetes and other problems related to nutrition should be extra careful, because this type of sugar also raises the glycemic index.