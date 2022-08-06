36 apps with viruses you should keep away from your phone

Raju Singh 57 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on 36 apps with viruses you should keep away from your phone 0 Views

Taking care of your data in the digital environment is never too much, seeking to get rid of threats and financial scams, so technology companies create alerts for you to pay attention to some suspicious tools.

Published 08/05/2022 at 21:39

Anyone can fall victim to an attack made by a group of hackers with bad intentions. These cybercriminals are looking for various passive ways to create scenarios where fraud happens. In this case, they make malicious applications available in the form of unsuspected resources, such as calculators, photo editors and mobile games.

See too: Samsung launches self-repair kit for branded cell phones and tablets

Google, responsible for the Play Store, has reinforced the barrier against these invasions. The team often carries out a survey on complaints and tracks instabilities in the system itself. This will happen until they rethink the criteria for developers to enter the app store, where new features are sent daily.

Companies have been concerned about offering more digital security to users

Apple’s iOs system, for example, is more judicious and does not accept any solution in its interface. Therefore, it avoids part of the attacks, although it is necessary to warn everyone about the importance of reviewing the term of conditions imposed before downloading. Find out about the orientation and credibility of the programs downloaded on your device.

See the complete list of apps with viruses that you should not download on your phone

  1. Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)
  2. Photo Editor: Retouch and Crop (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)
  3. Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)
  4. Photo Editor – Design Creator (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)
  5. Photo editor and background eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)
  6. Photo editor and exif (de.xnano.photoexifeditorine)
  7. Photo Editor – Filter Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)
  8. Photo filters and effects (from.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)
  9. Photo Editor: Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)
  10. Photo editor: Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)
  11. Emoji Keyboard: Stickers and GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)
  12. Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)
  13. Neon Theme – Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)
  14. Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)
  15. Fancy loading (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)
  16. FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)
  17. Call Skins – Call Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)
  18. Funny caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)
  19. CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)
  20. InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)
  21. MyCall – Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)
  22. Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)
  23. Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)
  24. Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)
  25. 4K auto wallpaper changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)
  26. NewScrean: 4D wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)
  27. Stock wallpapers and backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)
  28. Notes – Reminders and Lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)
  29. 4K professional camera
  30. Online chat
  31. heart emoji stickers
  32. Clue – Cartoon photo effect
  33. Poco Launcher
  34. Water Reminder – Tracker & Reminder
  35. Yoga – from beginner to advanced
  36. YouToon – AI cartoon effect

Gabriela Stahler

Journalist and Technician in Administration. She has been working in writing and digital marketing for 8 years, having worked in software companies, communication agencies and universities.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Asteroid grazes Earth days after first sighting

Asteroid that passed close to Earth was only discovered less than two weeks ago by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved