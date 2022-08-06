36 apps with viruses you should keep away from your phone

Taking care of your data in the digital environment is never too much, seeking to get rid of threats and financial scams, so technology companies create alerts for you to pay attention to some suspicious tools.

Anyone can fall victim to an attack made by a group of hackers with bad intentions. These cybercriminals are looking for various passive ways to create scenarios where fraud happens. In this case, they make malicious applications available in the form of unsuspected resources, such as calculators, photo editors and mobile games.

Google, responsible for the Play Store, has reinforced the barrier against these invasions. The team often carries out a survey on complaints and tracks instabilities in the system itself. This will happen until they rethink the criteria for developers to enter the app store, where new features are sent daily.

Companies have been concerned about offering more digital security to users

Apple’s iOs system, for example, is more judicious and does not accept any solution in its interface. Therefore, it avoids part of the attacks, although it is necessary to warn everyone about the importance of reviewing the term of conditions imposed before downloading. Find out about the orientation and credibility of the programs downloaded on your device.

