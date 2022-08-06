4 Great Movies, Which Just Debuted on Netflix, Will Make You Stay Home Over the Weekend

If you do everything you can to get away from a social one, don’t worry. We don’t blame you! We also love to stay at home enjoying a laziness and enjoying the new streaming movies. Nothing like an atmosphere of silence, peace and tranquility, which you will only find inside your home, to rest your head and soul after a busy week at work. Taking care of your mental health and recharging your energies and social battery is very important. Do not forget that. And if you want to know what to watch while you take your time at home, we now tell you about some movies that have recently arrived on Netflix. Highlights for “Buba”, 2022, by Arne Feldhusen; “Carter”, 2022, by Byung-gil Jung; and 2022’s Darlings by Jasmeet K Reen. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Buba (2022), Arne Feldhusen Disclosure / Netflix Jakob Otto lost his parents in a car accident as a child and blames himself for the accident, as he wasn’t with him because he went to a break dance competition. His brother, Dante, survived, but was left with sequelae, such as Foreign Accent Syndrome and difficulties walking. They live off petty crimes in their town and Jakob believes he must be unhappy, otherwise something bad will happen to the people he loves. Threatened by a local crime boss, Jakob stops committing crimes to become a circus attraction, in which he is punished with pain. The profession grants him the suffering he thinks he needs to keep those around him safe. Meanwhile, Dante goes to work for the mobster who threatened them.

Carter (2022), Byung-gil Jung Son Ik-chung / Netflix A pandemic originating in the Korean Demilitarized Zone is ravaging the United States and North Korea. Two months later, Carter wakes up with no memory, with a mysterious device in his head, a lethal bomb inside his mouth, and taking orders from a strange voice. The bomb could be detonated at any time unless he rescues the girl who is the only antidote to the virus. But for that, he will have to face the CIA and a coup in North Korea.

Darlings (2022), Jasmeet K Reen Disclosure / Netflix Badru marries Hamza, who turns out to be an alcoholic and violent husband, who repeats cycles of vile aggression against his wife. Badru harbors hope that her husband will change and that they will have a child together, but when the violence spirals out of control, Badru and her mother, Shamshunnisa, take matters into their own hands.