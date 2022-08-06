75,000 Britons vow to stop paying their energy bills

support the 247

RT – As UK energy prices are set to hit record highs, an anonymous group called ‘Don’t Pay UK’ has launched a campaign asking 1 million Britons to stop paying their energy bills on October 1st, when prices are expected to rise. one time. again.

Campaign members say at least 75,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct gas and electricity bills in protest of rising costs. The UK government is now calling the campaign “highly irresponsible”, as reported by The Independent on Thursday.

“This is a highly irresponsible message, which will ultimately only raise prices for everyone else and affect personal credit ratings,” a government spokesman told the paper.

“While no government can control global gas prices, we are providing £37bn of aid to families, including £400 off energy bills and £1,200 of direct support to the most vulnerable families to help with the cost of living. ”

The government energy price ceiling, which is set by regulator Ofgem, is expected to rise above £3,000 ($3,618) on 1 October, an increase of nearly 65%. Energy costs have already increased by 54% earlier this year.

Don’t Pay UK estimates that around 6.3 million UK households will be thrown into fuel poverty by winter, with tens of millions of households experiencing “fuel stress”, meaning they will spend over 10 % of your income in energy bills only.

The government explained that rising energy costs are caused by rising global demand, the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.

However, record profits reported by energy companies such as Centrica, which owns British Gas, have sparked public uproar and accusations that suppliers are profiting from the crisis.

“Our politicians and the oil and gas corporations have designed an energy system that only funnels money and profits upwards, no matter the human cost,” said a spokesperson for Don’t Pay, adding that record companies’ profits energy are unacceptable.

“If the government and energy companies refuse to act, ordinary workers will. Together, we will collectively impose a fair price and the government and the oil and gas giants will have to work this out among themselves.”

