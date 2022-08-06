A year after the death of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra makes an emotional revelation: “I accept it with joy”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Last Tuesday (2), in an interview with the program “Sensational“, from Rede TV, influencer Deolane Bezerra commented on the grieving process she faced after the death of her ex-fiancé, MC Kevinwhich could not resist the fall of the fifth floor of a building in Rio de Janeiro, in May last year.

+ Deolane Bezerra speaks about the process of adopting her son: “He is not in my name”

At the time, the lawyer revealed that she remembers the musician with affection and highlighted the delicate moments she faces until today due to the loss: “I believe that Kevin in my life and I in his was a purpose of God. So I gladly accept. I have my moments of sadness, as I have moments of happiness that he passed through my life. There will always be homesickness and memories,” she said.

Then, Deolane revealed what she has been doing to deal with the situation: “But this nostalgia keeps changing, because things start to come in. [novas] in my life that fills. The head doesn’t stop, it doesn’t just focus on that. I’ll keep praying for him until the last day… Today, I’m in that transitional phase of clinging to God and praying. It’s the only thing I can do,” he said.

Deolane Bezerra goes to the farm?

According to the columnist Leo Diaslawyer Deolane Bezerra would be confirmed for the reality show “A Fazenda” on Record TV, which premieres next month.

However, on her Twitter account last Wednesday (3), she explained that the information is not trueconsidering that it already has an important commitment outside of confinement: the vote for the 2022 elections.

“I have to vote my people! Mom needs to be here to vote,” she said.

