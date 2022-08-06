Actress Anne Heche suffers car accident, has severe burns and is intubated in Los Angeles, says TMZ

+



Anne Heche (Photo: Getty Images)

Anne Heche, 53, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, United States, on Friday (5), suffered burns and is intubated in a critical condition at a city hospital, according to the website. TMZ. According to the publication, the actress, famous for works such as the series Ally McBeal and the movie Donnie Brascowas driving in the Mar Vista area when, shortly after noon local time, he crashed his blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex.

READ MORE: Model Bruno Krupp is arrested for the death of a teenager in a hit-and-run in Rio

Also according to the publication, local residents tried to get Anne out of the vehicle, but she reversed and accelerated. Witness accounts say that a short time later, she collided with a nearby house, starting a fire. The fire was big and consumed the property, also reaching the actress. Anne was rescued by firefighters, and images show the actress struggling.

O TMZ says Anne is intubated in critical condition, but not life-threatening. The website states that, due to her condition, it is not possible to do tests to verify if she was drunk or under the influence of any substance. The actress’ car, which had burns on her back and other parts of her body, was destroyed.

“We really had a multifaceted incident here,” said the captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Erik Scott. “We had a significant traffic collision, we had a woman trapped in this collision, we had a car that burst into fire, and then we had a house that had a significant fire,” he said, noting that the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Anne, who has three children with her ex-husband, James Tupper, dated between 1997 and 2000 the presenter Ellen DeGeneres. In 20018, she revealed that she was one of the actresses harassed by producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now serving time in the United States for sexual assault and rape.

READ MORE: Screen falls on dancers during boy band Mirror concert