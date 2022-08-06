AES Brasil (AESB3) will pay R$52.8m in dividends; see value per share

Business

THE AES Brazil (AESB3) announced this Thursday (4) that it will pay R$ 52.8 million in dividends to its shareholders.

The amount of earnings per share will be R$ 0.10, which will be paid on September 30.

Only investors with AES Brasil shares on August 9, they will be able to receive the proceeds. As of August 10, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2022, referring to the first half of the year.

Dividends from AES Brasil

Total amount: BRL 52,877,139.11

Value per share: BRL 0.10745060195

Cut-off date: August 9th

Payment date: September 30th

Yield (dividend yield): 0.55%

read more

Copel (CPLE6), Engie (EGIE3), AES Brasil (AESB3): the dividend podium for XP

XP Investimentos released a report in which it analyzes companies in the electricity and sanitation sector from the point of view of distribution of dividends. Based on this, analysts created a ranking with the three main positions in the sector.

There are four criteria observed by analysts to choose companies. With that, the best dividend payersaccording to XP, has the following characteristics:

historical consistency of payout in relation to its own policy;

low leverage;

dividend yield interesting from the point of view of return and

high total return and appreciation prospects.

According to analysts Herbert Suede and Maíra Maldonado, who signed the XP report, during 2021, the Copel (CPLE3) made significant advances in its shareholder remuneration policy.

With this, XP indicates that it has a positive vision both from the point of view of stock appreciation as well as the distribution of earnings. In 2021, Copel distributed R$ 1.31 in dividends and interest on equity, per share, to its investors, an amount equivalent to 17.5% of dividend yield annualized.

THE Engie (EGIE3) is second on the XP podium. According to analysts, the company is diversified in terms of revenues and operates in the gas generation, transmission and transport segments. In addition, the document emphasizes that the company’s contracts are reasonably regulated and predictable.

In 2021, the company distributed BRL 1.78 in dividends and interest on equity, per share, to its investors. And in 2022, the company has already distributed dividends of R$ 0.78 per share. XP indicates that the dividend yield Engie’s annualized rate is 6.6%.

“THE AES Brazil (AESB3) usually shows consistent profits, although there can be a certain degree of volatility depending on the incidence of rains”, indicates the broker’s report.

In 2021, the company had a challenging year considering the hydrological scenario, but analysts believe that the physical progress of pending works and the consequent cash generation will lead to lower leverage by AES and greater potential for dividend payments as well.

You dividends paid by the energy company in 2021 amounted to BRL 0.23 per share, equivalent to 1.7% of dividend yield.

Price

In today’s trading session, the share price of AES Brazil rose 3.00%, quoted at R$ 11. In the year, the paper accumulates a high of 0.92%.