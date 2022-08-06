After being diagnosed with cancer, Simony shows a new look and thanks the fans for the affection | celebrities



Simony thanks fans for affection after revealing cancer diagnosis – Instagram Play

Simony thanks fans for affection after revealing cancer diagnosisInstagram Playback

Published 08/05/2022 10:52

Rio – Simony, 46, took to Instagram this Friday to show off her new look. The singer, who is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, showed off the shorter strands. On the social network, she also thanked the affection she has received from the fans and informed that she will go home after the third chemotherapy session.

“Detaching myself from vanity and clinging more and more to life. Resignifying. With a clean face and an open heart”, she said, who is hospitalized in a hospital in São Paulo.

In another publication, she thanked the wave of love she has been receiving after revealing her diagnosis. “Just to say thank you for so many prayers, love. My God, how beautiful everything is. Everything is fine here. I’m doing 3 chemo and I’m going home. No words. I love each one of you”, he highlighted.

This Thursday, Simony showed her first chemotherapy session to fans. In the images, the artist appears wearing a cold cap to prevent hair loss. “It helps 50% to keep your hair from falling out, it will help a lot. It’s frozen, people,” said the artist, who was optimistic about the treatment. “I’m going to start, I’m super excited. I’m going to get my shield to look… Detonate everything…”.

Diagnosis

Simony revealed the cancer this Wednesday. She had a colonoscopy on account of the tongue, which ended up detecting a tumor in the final part of the intestine, near the region of the anus, called the epidermoid. The former member of the “Turma do Balão Mágico” commented on the diagnosis in some videos published on Instagram, alongside her doctor, Dr. Fernando Maluf.

“Because of a tongue, I went to have my exams, very important, the colonoscopy, which I didn’t even know we needed to do after 45 years old. This exam is very important, you have to do it every year. Through this exam I discovered cancer” , she said.