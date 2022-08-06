After controversies, Simone and Simaria may not separate due to “hindrance” in the contract; duo would not be willing to risk it, says columnist

After the recent controversies between Simone and Simariafans can’t stop speculating about a possible separation of the duo. According to information from Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, Vicente Escrig’s ex-wife still receives the same amount as when she performed in concerts.

As reported by the journalist, an obstacle can prevent the breakup of the sisters. The deal with Universal Music, made years ago, would be an obstacle. That’s because, according to Leo Dias, the contract would not have clauses about a possible rupture.

Developing a new, now individual agreement would not pay off and cause financial loss. The columnist, by the way, reiterates that the sertanejas would not be willing to risk their values, which, moreover, would not be the same. The artists even tend to do separate advertising, but never with the musical part in the middle.

controversies

The controversies between the “colleguinhas” intensified after the declarations of simaria to journalist Leo Dias. The older sister, by the way, even gave unfollow in everyone on Instagram, but left the disagreements aside to enjoy the birthday of his nephew, Henry, last Thursday (4).