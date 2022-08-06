After criticizing bankers, Bolsonaro decides to ease tension and arranges meeting at Febraban | Blog do Valdo Cruz

According to presidential advisors, the assessment made by the government is that Bolsonaro, when criticizing businessmen and bankers, going so far as to classify them as “without character” and “stubborn” for deciding to sign the Fiesp letter, which he treated as a political act, was isolating itself and creating edges in the business sector.

According to a businessman interviewed by the blogsome colleagues were rethinking their position in the electoral dispute in the face of the president’s attacks.

In a letter, Fiesp and entities defend the security of the Brazilian electoral system

Bolsonaro and his Civil House minister, Ciro Nogueira, for example, even attributed to the launch of PIX the reason for Febraban’s adhesion to the document of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo.

In statements and posts on social media, the president and his minister said that bankers had high losses with PIX and were taking revenge on the Planalto Palace.

The banks, for their part, recall that they are developing services with PIX and their profits have not fallen in the period.

Faced with the risk of a greater isolation of the president, advisers in the political and economic area decided to contact bankers and the direction of Febraban to overcome the discomfort and schedule a meeting at the entity.

The date for next Monday was agreed upon, when the president will be received for lunch in São Paulo, after he canceled a meeting at Fiesp on August 11, the date on which letters in defense of democracy will be officially released in the city. .

In addition to receiving President Jair Bolsonaro, Febraban will schedule meetings with other candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Contacts have already been made with the teams of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB). Ciro Gomes’ team (PDT) will also be contacted.