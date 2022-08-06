After tragedy with youngest son, Tenório makes a killing

In wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be completely maddened to discover that Roberto (Cauê Campos) has been eaten by an anaconda and will demand that Solano (Rafa Sieg) kill all the snakes in the region until he locates the body of his youngest son. The character’s grotesque gesture will cause a real killing of snakes in the Pantanal region.

Zuleica (Aline Borges) will be very scared by her husband’s attitude and will clash with him. “Will taking your anger out on all the anacondas bring our son back?”, the woman will shoot. “If you don’t bring it, at least we’ll be living in a safer moonlight, away from this plague”, counters the squatter. as anticipated by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, this Thursday (4).

At that moment of wetland, Tenório still hasn’t discovered that Solano was largely responsible for taking the boy’s life. The crime will take place soon after the boy finds the armed foreman and starts asking some questions, pinning the gunslinger’s malice.

Then Roberto will leave to take a boat ride with the bandit, and the two will meet an anaconda. Trying to put an end to the animal, the employee will end up falling into the water, and Tenório’s son will try to save him. Once inside the vessel, Solano will notice that the boy will still be alive and will take the opportunity to kill Zuleica’s son definitively.

However, the whole truth will be hidden by the killer in wetland. The criminal will invent a lie to everyone, saying that Roberto was actually eaten by the anaconda. However, some people in the region will not faithfully believe the story told by man.

It is worth remembering that, in the first version of the novel, Roberto was even devoured by a snake, but the remake of the feuilleton will transform the outcome and will insist on showing that anacondas do not eat people.