Alexandre Frota vents about drug addiction: “Bottom line”

Alexandre Frota opened the game and revealed difficult moments in his life because of drug addiction. The federal deputy spoke a little about the subject during the ‘Monark Talks’ podcast on Youtube.

During the interview, the actor revealed that he entered the world of drugs through alcohol. “I’m a former user, I had a lot of problems with cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, I’ve been clean for 15 years, I hit rock bottom and managed to get back on my feet. I lost everything I had in my life due to drugs, so I don’t like to advise anyone on whether to use it or not, it’s a choice,” Frota began.

“If I can talk about my experience and what I’ve been through, and that convinces [a pessoa] that what I went through was an arduous path, which led me to lose everything in life, family, money, material possessions, etc., maybe the guy touches himself and sees that it really isn’t the best way”, he added.

Alexandre Frota reveals what motivated him to quit drugs

Also during the podcast, Alexandre said that he was very afraid of dying during drug addiction. “I am living proof that you can survive, but you have to want to survive. I was very worried about overdose and being found dead,” he said.

“I understood that I had to stop, free myself from it, that I wanted to live and I didn’t want to kill myself. I found [essa força de vontade] with myself, I had no help from anyone”, he added during the conversation. Check out the video:

