Current world champion of the 400m hurdles, Alison dos Santos remains undefeated in the 2022 season. After consecrated on Eugene’s track in July, the Brazilian returned to the tracks this Saturday for the 9th stage of the Diamond League, in Silesia, Poland. Without the main opponents, Piu won easily with a time of 47.80 and still broke the record of the stage.

Current leader of the world ranking, Alison did not have the presence of the current record holder of the race, the Norwegian Karten Warholm, nor the Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassit, silver and bronze in the Worlds. In lane 6, Pio ran with ease and accelerated on the final stretch to secure first place and close the race with 47s80, slightly above his personal record of 46s29, achieved in the World Cup final.

The second place went to the American Khallifah Rosser with 48s30 and the third with the Frenchman Wilfried Happio, with 48s74. In addition to Poland, the Brazilian won four other stages of the tournament: Doha, Eugene, Oslo and Stockholm.

In the pole vault, Thiago Braz failed to pass the bar at 5.53m in three attempts and ended the race off the podium. Current world record holder with 6.21m, Armand Duplantis this time did not try to extend the record mark and closed the race alone at the 6.10m mark. The Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen was second, with the jump of 5.73m, and the Philippine bronze medalist at the Worlds, Ernest John Obiena, also completed the podium with the batten at 5.73m.