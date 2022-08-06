All in peace?! After supposed weather, Luísa Sonza and composer are seen together and shock

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

after the composer Elana Darawho participated in the creation of the hit “puppies“, by Luísa Sonza, making a long outburst about the devaluation of her profession on social networks, several rumors that the two would be facing a climate went viral.

However, in the early hours of this Thursday (4), the famous showed that it was all a rumor and ensured that the controversy is already more than resolved between them.

In an excerpt recorded on Instagram Stories of a friend of the celebrities, Luísa and Elana appeared playing a game of ping-pong at the singer’s house, in addition to having made several records having fun while drinking beer. Check out:

the fandoms fighting to defend themselves yesterday

Elana and Luisa: pic.twitter.com/lJWLTCaN10 — isa (@thrivedara) August 4, 2022

Luísa Sonza and Elana Dara together just now at the singer’s house. pic.twitter.com/yqXImGeBhs — Infos Luísa Sonza (@infosluisasonza) August 4, 2022

After controversy with Luísa Sonza, Elana Dara speaks out

Later to have vented on their social networksthe composer Elana Dara expressed regret for the way she addressed the matter on her Twitter account.

At the time, she revealed that she even talked to singer Luísa Sonza to resolve the situation and highlighted that she ended up acting in the wrong way.

“I am not ungrateful. It was just on the pile and Luísa is a f*cking artist, who obviously if I go there to release a song about dogs it doesn’t get top 1. That’s it, I respect all the work done by her whole team, I didn’t want to passive and I ended up acting in an imbecile way,” she said.

