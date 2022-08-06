all prices, versions and equipment

About a month after debuting, the new HB20 is available at Brazilian dealerships in Hyundai from this Friday (5). The compact hatch received a restyling that left the look very different from the previous version, on sale in the country since September 2019. This time, the model brings a more modern and impactful style, especially at the rear, with interconnected lanterns that form a single piece. .

In addition to the new look, the Hyundai HB20 line 2023 incorporates several new technologies that place it as one of the most advanced compact hatchbacks in the segment. For starters, it now offers six airbags as standard, adding curtain-type bags that cover the four-door windows – that is, protect back seat passengers. In addition, in the more expensive versions, it comes packed with semi-autonomous features.

The Smart Sense package of the new HB20 now has blind spot alert in the mirrors, lane centering assistant (makes steering wheel corrections to keep the vehicle in lane) and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. There is also cross-traffic monitoring from the rear in reverse maneuvers (such as when leaving parking spaces in shopping malls) and a safe exit alert, which warns if a vehicle is coming when it is time to disembark.

These features are evidently available in the more expensive version. Platinum Plus 1.0 turbo (R$ 114,390), as well as the headlights and lanterns illuminated with LEDs. However, the new HB20 comes with a very interesting list since Sense input version (BRL 76,690). There are, for example, electronic stability and traction controls, hill exit assistant, in addition to six airbags and mandatory ABS and Isofix brakes for child seats.

Hyundai / Disclosure

The prices of the new Hyundai HB20

Sense 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 76,690

– BRL 76,690 Comfort 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 79,990

– BRL 79,990 Limited 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 85,490

– BRL 85,490 Comfort 1.0 turbo flex MT6 – BRL 93,790

– BRL 93,790 Comfort 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – BRL 99,390

– BRL 99,390 Platinum 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – BRL 105,390

– BRL 105,390 Platinum Plus 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – BRL 114,390

What’s in each version

sense – The incoming version of the new Hyundai HB20 comes much stronger in the contents with this restyling. From the factory, it has six airbags, brakes with ABS and EBD, hill start assistant, Isofix and electronic stability and traction controls. In addition, it has daytime running lights (DRL), front windows and electric locks, driver’s seat height adjustment and cruise control with speed limiter. Finally, the basic HB20 also has an instrument panel with a 3.5-inch TFT display and on-board computer, and a radio with Bluetooth connection.

comfort – The second version of the 2023 line of the HB20 is one of the most interesting in terms of cost-effectiveness. In addition to the items in the Sense version, it adds a switchblade key, electric rear windows, electrically adjustable mirrors, fast charging USB port, alarm, 15-inch alloy wheels and door handles and mirror covers in the same body paint. Finally, it also adds the multimedia center with an 8-inch screen and wireless mirroring with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. In the case of models with a 1.0 turbo flex engine, there is also a front grille with a glossy black finish, 16-inch wheels and a shark-type radio antenna.

Limited – The third option of the HB20 range is more sophisticated and brings interesting items, such as automatic headlights, reversing camera, rear obstacle sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, one-touch power windows and steering wheel height and depth adjustment. There is also the opening and closing of the windows using a pocketknife key and the Bluelink system of connected services by Hyundai.

top of the line

platinum – This version starts to add the new technological features of the HB20 line. There is, for example, a safe exit alert, which warns occupants of the approach of another vehicle when getting out of the car. The list also brings presence alert (indicates if there are passengers on board) in the rear seat and a third USB port (for those in the back). Finally, it has fog lights, lanterns illuminated with LEDs, electric folding mirrors and chrome door handles. Inside, the steering wheel is covered in leather and the instrument panel has a larger, 4.2-inch TFT color screen.

Platinum Plus – The top-of-the-line version of the new Hyundai HB20 brings all the most modern and striking contents of this restyling. It has the new headlights with projectors and LED contours, the unprecedented digital automatic air conditioning, leather-covered seats and split rear seat, wireless charger (by induction) for cell phones and the Start & Stop system, which turns off the engine in traffic. In addition, it comes standard with the Smart Sense package that brings together semi-autonomous driving assistance systems. The list is long: automatic emergency braking, automatic high beam, lane centering, blind spot and rear cross-traffic assistants, fatigue detector, safe exit alert. Finally, it has a tire pressure monitor.

Hyundai / Disclosure

Connected services for 3 years

With the update, the Hyundai announces that the Bluelink connectivity package is now free for three years – it was just six months. The benefit is also retroactive to customers who purchased the previous HB20 with the technology. The system allows the user to access vehicle data in real time, as well as give remote commands from an application on the smartphone. It is possible, for example, how is the fuel level.

same engines

Flexible 1.0 engines do not change in this restyling. With ethanol, the aspirated 1.0 flex generates up to 80 hp and the turbo, up to 120 hp. The torques are 10.2 mkgf and 17.5 mkgf, respectively. Likewise, the exchange rates were maintained. In the case of the manual, there are versions with five and six speeds. The automatic has six speeds. The restyling comes at the best moment for the HB20. Since 2021, the hatch of Hyundai It is the most popular passenger car.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

New HB20S in September

THE Hyundai also revealed the new HB20S, but the sedan will hit the brand’s stores only between September and October. The model displays the same updates made in the hatch, but with its own elements, such as the LED lanterns that light from end to end – in the HB20, the lighting is only at the ends. Inside, the HB20S will have a light gray interior option, as in previous versions. The model also gains new equipment.

