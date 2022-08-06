Amid the controversy with Simaria, Simone ‘enters the hospital’ and vents to followers: “First battle of exams”

Simone Mendescountry singer who is a duo with her sister, simaria, ‘scared’ his followers by revealing that he had to go to the hospital. The situation generated even more buzz on the web because of the fight between the famous, a situation that has been happening for a long time.

During this Friday (5), Simone had to be admitted to a hospital in São Paulo to undergo a battery of medical tests. In a video posted on her social networks, the artist explains to her fans that she just went for all the routine exams.

“Good morning to those who woke up early in the morning“, she began, who the night before celebrated her son Henry Diniz’s birthday. “First battle of exams, blood, then endoscopy, a lot of stuff. I don’t like to take blood, I’m a cagon*. I didn’t even sleep, oh my God, what a problem”she revealed.

Still this morning, a new information about a possible separation of the duo was given by Leo Dias, columnist of the portal “Metrópoles”. Due to an “obstacle”, the two celebrities might not want to separate, a situation that had been much speculated among netizens.