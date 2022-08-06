Ana Hikari detonates Globo for putting Ana Clara in the role of oriental

reproduction Ana Hikari detonates Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca’s casting to play oriental characters

Actress Ana Hikari detonated the casting of presenters Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca for a special participation in Cara e Coragem, Globo’s 7 pm soap opera. The problem is that both will play oriental characters — something they clearly aren’t.

“This (clown) emoticon is my picture of the in-house hired actress badge every time the company does some yellowface/whitewashing/racist approaches and I have to pretend it’s all right,” she posted on her Twitter profile.

Along with the outburst, Ana shared a photo of the presenters alongside Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado, in which everyone is wearing clothes from the oriental culture. The image was released by Globo itself.

“Pat and Moa will be summoned for a new recording in #CaraECoragem. This time, they will be the action doubles of none other, none other than Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca, in a set entirely inspired by oriental culture. I already loved it!” , published the profile of Gshow.

In response to her own vent tweet, Ana Hikari wrote: “Remembering that this is not a personal attack on any actor or actress ok? This issue is much bigger than an individual issue.”

*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

