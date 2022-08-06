Ana Paula Siebert speaks out about a photo of Roberto Justus with women

Reproduction, Instagram/ @anapaulasiebert

Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus are enjoying their vacation in the United States. On social media, the couple is sharing some details of activities in family and individuals. One of these caught the attention of the businessman’s followers, who went to ask the model about her husband’s publication.

In one of Roberto Justus’ most recent publications, the businessman appears on a tennis court next to two women. In the comments, the Justus’ followers questioned Ana Paula’s absence. This wouldn’t be the first time netizens have hinted at a possible crisis in Justus and Siebert’s marriage.

+ Ana Paula Siebert reveals if she will abandon her profession at the request of Roberto Justus.

Ana Paula Siebert explains why she didn’t like her husband’s photo with women

Other followers went further: they went to Ana Paula’s Instagram, in a box of questions asked by the model, and asked what she thought of her husband’s photo “with two blondes” and why she didn’t like the publication.

“It started with a silly question here. They’re not two blondes. They’re two blondes, but I found the way to say it kind of… they’re two wonderful tennis professionals who work here in Miami and play with him when he’s here”, he began replying. Ana Paula, who has already said that she and her husband have a “free” relationship.

+ Ana Paula Siebert doesn’t run away from the lane and reveals if…

see more

See too

Saulo Poncio speaks about having stayed with 3 women amid the crisis with Gabi Brandt

Will Smith speaks out for the first time in a video about slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Details!

Leonardo’s son stays out of his father’s birthday and daughter-in-law speaks out about lack of invitation