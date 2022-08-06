Anatel: robot calls decrease by 55% after the end of gratuity

support the 247

247 – The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported this Thursday (4) that the number of automatic calls decreased to less than half after the rule that ended free calls with less than three seconds. Call volume dropped from 1.21 billion in the week the measure was published on June 6 to about 550 million in the third week of July, a drop of about 55%.

Through robocalls, robots fire thousands of calls a day. Companies had 30 days to comply with the rules.

In the 30 days prior to the decision, Anatel discovered 376 users who made more than 100,000 short calls in one day. There were 4.2 billion calls of this type in the period.

