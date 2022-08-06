Announced a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive very soon

A few days ago the new Xbox Game Pass games were confirmed for the first half of this month of August. It has also been confirmed that Curse of the Dead Gods and 4 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in mid-August. So now, while we’re already looking forward to seeing the games coming next month, we at Windows Club We bring you another good news, as a new game for Xbox Game Pass has been announced that will arrive very soon.

Although, the well-known and trusted account Idle Sloth via Twitterhas revealed that Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builderdeveloped by Konfa Games, will arrive in september 15th on Xbox Game Pass, as well as being released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Without further ado, we will leave a brief description for all those who do not have a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive very soon.