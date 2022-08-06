Another case of monkeypox is confirmed in Canoas

The State Health Department (SES) confirmed the second case of monkeypox in Canoas. However, the folder did not provide details of the patient.

According to a survey by the SES, Rio Grande do Sul has 19 confirmed cases. In addition to Canoas, the new confirmations are in Esteio, Novo Hamburgo, Passo Fundo, São Marcos and Viamão.

Case survey

Canoes – 2

Caxias do Sul – 2

Mainstay – 1

Garibaldi – 1

little church – 1

Novo Hamburgo – 1

Deep Step – 1

Porto Alegre – 5

San Marcos – 1

Uruguaiana – 1

Viamão – 3

*Patient from outside RS who was diagnosed here.

about the disease

Monkeypox is one caused by a virus. It was first diagnosed and identified in the 1960s in monkeys, hence it became known as “monkey pox”. This disease is endemic in some Central and West African countries. Throughout the history of world public health, there have been outbreaks in some countries, such as the United States, but with few cases. However, this year the first major outbreak was identified in non-endemic countries, that is, countries outside of Central and West Africa, with sustained circulation of the virus.

Transmission, prevention and treatment

The main form of transmission is through skin-to-skin contact, secretions or personal objects of the infected patient. The incubation period (time between infection and the appearance of symptoms) is usually from six to 13 days, but can reach up to 21. Initially, the person has fever, severe headache, back pain and swelling in the lymph nodes (neck , armpit or groin). Skin lesions tend to appear more frequently on the face and extremities.

Considering that transmission occurs through prolonged direct contact with infected people or through contaminated objects (such as towels, sheets, cutlery), isolation of the sick (using a mask) and the intensification of individual hygiene measures are recommended as forms of prevention. (hand washing) and environmental (disinfection of patient touch surfaces).

Diagnosed patients should be given fluids and food to maintain adequate nutritional status and keep skin lesions clean and dry.