ANTICIPATION of the 13th salary guarantees up to R$ 20 thousand through CAIXA; know how it works

The country is in a time of financial crisis. This is nothing new for most citizens who feel the inflation values ​​in their pockets. A portion of the population has already managed to get the jobs they so desperately need.

However, the salary may not be enough at many times. For this reason, getting extra values ​​is something that everyone welcomes. Find out about the opportunity to earn a payout this month.

Anticipation of the 13th salary

Currently, there are options to obtain a kind of anticipation of the 13th through Caixa Econômica Federal. In this way, interested parties can withdraw amounts up to R$ 20 thousand, as mentioned by the bank.

Faced with this type of offer, many retirees and workers can count on an extra value to be able to pay off debts, go shopping, a trip, or any other yes. However, it is important to understand that to achieve this it is necessary to fulfill a series of requirements.

At the moment the contract is finalized, the client will need to pay the advance payment of the 13th salary in order to return the payment with its respective corrections.

contract conditions

To advance the 13th salary using Caixa Econômica Federal, it is necessary to know the conditions established for offering the program.

The first point to be commented on is the pre-fixed interest at the time of execution of the contract. This means that the fee charged will not vary during the payment months. In addition, the customer will have 330 days to pay off the debt, but it will be necessary to respect the credit due date on the day that the 13th salary installment would be deposited.

The contract values ​​may vary from R$ 500 to R$ 20 thousand. However, it is important to mention that the amount released will depend on the analysis of the customer’s ability to pay. For this reason, it is necessary to consult the conditions before hiring the modality.

People who are interested in joining the modality must follow some rules established by Caixa Econômica Federal. In this way, the groups that can receive the anticipation of the 13th salary end up being restricted.

Thus, those who are account holders of the bank and whose salary falls directly into the institution’s account can participate. In addition, it is necessary to be employed for a minimum period of 1 year or be retired from the INSS.

Those who have doubts about the process to be able to anticipate the value of the 13th salary should seek more information from the institution’s service channels. For this you can call 4004-0104 or 0800 104 104.

