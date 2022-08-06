App drivers will be able to have minimum wage

One Bill which is being processed in Chamber of Deputies proposes that drivers of private and paid passenger transport applications, such as Uber and 99have a minimum amount receivable from the platforms.

O PL 1471/2022 determines that the app services regulation – which in Recife became a legend due to a lawsuit brought by 99 – should provide for a minimum value to be passed on to driverhigher than the current minimum wage hourly rate.

The calculation of the value must consider the average costs of cleaning and maintenance of the vehicle in each municipality where the service operates, the costs with taxes, the variation of fuel prices and the downtime (without travel).

Uber and 99: regulation of applications becomes legend in Recife

The application companies, that is, the Uber and the 99, will participate in the process of defining the minimum tariff. The proposal being analyzed by the Federal Chamber changes the Urban Mobility Law and is authored by deputies Felício Laterça (PP-RJ) and Delegado Pablo (União-AM).

INTERNATIONAL PRACTICE

For justify the billthe deputies cite other countries what already adopt the minimum fare for app drivers, as is the case in the UK. And they claim that the proposed model is in harmony with the Constitution, which delegates to municipalities the competence to organize local transport.

“The model is based on the presentation of guidelines for the definition of a minimum value to be passed on to the driver. This definition should be made with the participation of the companies, so that the values ​​are built in a collaborative way and, therefore, have minimized possible distortions”, they say.



Most rides have increased by more than 300%. Others who did not reach this value, stayed in the range of 100% or 200% – DISCLOSURE



The project establishesalso, that the transport applications must show the passenger a detailed extract of the tax amounts, transfer to the driver and other installments that make up the final price.

NO VOTING IN PLENARY

The project will be analyzed conclusively by the Committees on Road and Transport; Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

The conclusive nature allows the committees to discuss and vote on bills, waiving the competence of the Plenary of the House to approve them.

With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency