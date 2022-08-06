App guarantees fast credit of up to BRL 3,000: See how to apply

With the pandemic, many entrepreneurs ended up having financial problems caused by the closure of trade. Thus, with the return to the job market, many of them need an incentive to continue with their businesses.

Thinking about this part of society, Caixa Econômica Federal is offering loan amounts to the population. The program aims to help small businesses in society. See below how the initiative works.

Credit for entrepreneurs

Caixa Econômica is making a new line of loans available to the population. It is called the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program (SIM Digital) whose target audience is Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and individuals who wish to undertake.

The pass-through values ​​turn out to be different for the two groups included in the project. For people who work as individuals, it is possible to take out a loan of up to R$ 1 thousand. Those who are MEI will be able to withdraw an amount of up to R$ 3 thousand.

It is worth remembering that the two modalities will have a period of 24 months to pay off the debt of the values. However, regarding interest rates, they are different. For MEI, the monthly fixed rate starts at 1.99%.

People who work without formalizing a company can get a monthly rate of 1.95%. In this case, it is important to understand that the difference between the two numbers is given by the amount requested and the different benefits that differ from one to the other.

An interesting point to be mentioned is that the option is available even for people who have a dirty name. This characteristic makes the process to obtain loans in the common modality quite difficult. For this reason, Caixa opens its doors to receive these people who are in need of payment.

How to get credit?

Before explaining how to apply for a loan, it is necessary to understand one point. As previously mentioned, the values ​​are geared towards entrepreneurs. That is, the money must be used to purchase materials, pay for services or other issues necessary for the company.

The institution’s objective is to promote the Brazilian economy through incentives for the population.

Therefore, to gain access to the program, the steps are different for the two installments. Those who act as MEI should go in person to the Caixa Econômica in the region taking personal and company documents.

Individuals can apply through the Caixa Tem app (Android: https://bit.ly/3S1GCBO or iOS: https://apple.co/3z9qcit) without having to leave the house.

