Arrascaeta fulfills Gerson’s request and presents him with a Flamengo shirt | Flamengo

The idol Gerson Canhotinha de Ouro, one of the greatest players in the history of football and the creation of Flamengo, jokingly charged Arrascaeta. He wanted a 14 red-black shirt. And the request was quickly granted.

A professional Flamengo player between 1958 and 1963, Gerson played 151 games in red and black, scored 83 goals and won Carioca in 63 and Rio-São Paulo in 61.

On Wednesday, the day after Flamengo won 2-0 over Corinthians with a great goal from Arrascaeta, Canhota provoked:

– Who hired Arrascaeta, huh? Hired well! Is there another one out there? In Europe, I think it does. In Brazil it doesn’t. So I’ll send a message: “Arrascaeta, you bastard, where’s my autographed shirt?” What is that, huh? Go play like this in a nail box.

This Friday, Flamengo’s official profile replied to Gerson: “It’s in your hand, can you pass the mailbox?”.

“Pru Gerson” and with a lot of “cariño”. Gift from Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, is full of portuñol — Photo: Reproduction

The Canhotinha de Ouro thanked him right away: – He heard me!!! Thanks to the genius @GiorgiandeA for the love! You are from another galaxy! My craaaaaque of the game, always! #tmj

Gerson for Flamengo — Photo: Disclosure/Flamengo Official Site

— Photo: Reproduction

