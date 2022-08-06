Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli is the first Brazilian to score the opening goal of the Premier League | english football

The new season couldn’t start better for Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal forward scored the first Premier League goal on Friday, paving the way for 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, out of home. He became the first Brazilian to score the opening goal of an edition of the Premier League.
– Very happy for the goal and the victory. We had a good pre-season, but we know that the game with three points has another rhythm, especially being the debut of the competition. Playing against Palace away from home is always very difficult, but we managed to put our game in and leave with those three points. There was no better way to start the season, but we know that we have a lot to evolve and improve over the course of the year – said Martinelli after the game, through his advice.
Crystal Palace 0 X 2 Arsenal goals for the Premier League
Martinelli headed in 20 minutes into the game, completing a cross from Ukrainian winger Zinchenko, who left Manchester City for Arsenal this season. The second goal of the London team came almost at the end of the game: Guéhi scored it after a cross by Saka.
Signed in 2019, Martinelli has 85 appearances for Arsenal, with 19 goals scored and 11 assists.
Fifth in the last Premier League, Arsenal has strengthened for the season: among the news is another Brazilian striker, Gabriel Jesus, ex-Manchester City, who started this Friday. In the second round, Arsenal will host Leicester next Saturday.
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Photo: Reuters)