At Porto Seguro, the photo is bad, but the film promises

The rise in the loss ratio and the expressive fall in profit made the price of Porto Seguro’s share, which falls more than 2% today on a day when almost the entire market rises.

The picture is ugly, but an investor long on paper says the market is failing to see the positive signs of the result.

Premiums written by Porto rose 35.8% despite the fact that the fleet was practically flat (a drop of just 0.7%). In the first quarter, the increase in written premiums was 16%.

“This shows that it is managing to make a very large pass-through in prices and accelerating it,” said this investor. “But this premium issued takes a few quarters to become a gain, because it recognizes this revenue as the contract is accrued.”

For him, this dynamic should make Porto’s results come out very strong in the next three quarters – something that the market is not taking into account.

The Bloomberg consensus is for Porto’s revenue to rise by just 10% next year.

“That’s what Howard Marks says about second level thinking. In the first one, you look at the photograph and it really is very bad. But at the second level of analysis, you see the premium issued and the signs are very positive.”

Porto’s claims ratio has risen for two reasons: the price of used cars has soared, which means it has to spend more when an accident happens; and the number of claims also increased, in part due to the more complex macro situation, which leads to more car thefts.

With the pass-through of prices, however, this tends to normalize.

Porto Seguro’s recurring net income fell 76% in the second quarter, to R$89 million. ROAE came in at just 3.8%, compared to 17% a year earlier.

According to the consensus, the company trades at 7 times earnings for 2023, compared to a historical average for the past five years of 11 times.

The company is worth R$ 12.4 billion on the Stock Exchange.

Pedro Arbex