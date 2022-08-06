Barroso: 7 de Setembro may show the size of fascism in Brazil

Barroso reinforced the fascist character of demonstrations that call for the destruction of institutions, as occurred in Bolsonarista acts on the anniversary of Independence in 2021.

247 – Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Friday (5th) that the Bolsonarista demonstrations scheduled for the bicentennial of Independence, on September 7, could show the “size of fascism in Brazil”. .

“On the 7th of September, if they are the supporters of one of the candidates (showing support), it is part of democracy. And we must look at it with all respect. Now, if it is the episode for closing the Supreme Court or Congress, then we will know even the size of fascism and anti-democratic sentiment in Brazil,” said the minister, in a statement retrieved by the newspaper O Globo.

The speech took place at the 17th International Congress of Investigative Journalism, in São Paulo. During his lecture, the magistrate was asked if he projects a scenario of violence in the Brazilian elections this year, in parallel with what happened in the US, with the invasion of Donald Trump supporters to the Capitol.

Barroso reinforced the fascist character of demonstrations calling for the destruction of institutions: “One thing is the freedom to support any candidate, the other thing is wanting to destroy institutions. Supporting a candidate is democratic freedom. Now, destroying institutions is fascism, a anti-democratic feeling. And that needs to be repressed.”

It is worth remembering that during the Bolsonarista demonstrations on September 7 of last year, which included the participation of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), there was a chorus of threats to the STF, with requests to close the Court.

