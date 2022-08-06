Beer Day: 8 of the rarest labels in the world

Pexels/Elevate

Since 2007, every first Friday in August is officially the International Beer Day. There are at least 50 countries around the world celebrating the date – among them Brazil, the third largest beer consumer market in the world, according to research with data from Credit Suisse, Euromonitor and Statista.

The most consumed, and therefore the most common on the market, are clear, light and refreshing beers, explains beer sommelière Patrícia Sakakura. But there are labels that go far beyond the basic fermented malt and innovate flavors, have more elaborate fermentation and storage processes, and are produced in limited quantities (sometimes just once a year or every two years). All these factors also end up reflecting in its final value, which can exceed one thousand reais.

On this Beer Day, the beverage experts Bia Amorim, Kathia Zanatta and Patrícia Sakakura indicate 8 of the rarest and most special labels in the world. Check it out below:

Cozalinda – Amburana Neném

A craft brewery in Florianópolis, Cozalinda makes its labels only once a year. Amburana Neném, silver medal in the Brasil Beer Cup competition, has mixed fermentation with local microorganisms along with wheat, oats and tapioca. It ferments for 12 months in French oak barrels, and then receives amburana seeds, which are in contact with the beer for just one week. The result is a flavor of amburana, cinnamon and vanilla, which joins a criticality reminiscent of pineapple. “Only 200 liters of beer are produced per year”, says Kathia Zanatta. The label was also nominated by Bia Amorim.

Rogue’s Daydream – Fauna

Originally from Porto Alegre, this beer recommended by Bia is the result of a (long) mixed fermentation with mango. After first fermenting in stainless steel, it stays in barrels for 15 months. After that, a blend of two barrels and a tertiary re-fermentation under organic and in natura mangos lasts two months. Finally, it undergoes a final seven-month refermentation. A 375ml bottle sells for R$70.

Leopoldina – Barley Wine

With production started in 2016, this beer undergoes three years of maturation in wooden barrels, using aging techniques acquired from the Casa Valduga winery, as the brewery belongs to the group. “It is extremely liqueur and without carbonation, which allows the bottle to be closed again and the beer consumed in small doses, alluding to fortified wines”, explains Kathia. Its production scale is very small, 2,000 liters per year. The price is also for few: R$ 600 for 700 ml.

Samuel Adams – Utopias

The experience begins with the eyes, when observing the exclusive bottle that looks like a copper boiling vat, with a packaging that has numbers on the bottom and is made of ceramic. “The beer that can reach more than R$ 4,000 in Brazil is liqueur and offers high alcoholic heating due to its 27% ABV, and the sweetness stands out bringing notes of caramel, chocolate and dark fruits, followed by woody notes and vanilla”, says Patricia. Its batches of 800 bottles are produced every two years at a factory in Boston and feature a variety of malts and hops — plus a yeast that is commonly used in making champagne, according to the brewery.

But its most special aspect comes from the storage process. The brewery uses barrels originally created to hold cognac, bourbon and wine to age the liquid. “This gives a unique complexity and flavor to the drink”, explains the sommelière. When finishing, several batches of the same drink, aged for up to 24 years in these barrels, are mixed with newer ones, making a blend until the flavor desired by the brewer is reached. The most recent edition, from 2021, used 86 different barrels and cost US$ 240 (about R$ 1,200) for 720ml.

Schorschbräu – Schorschbock 57%

The German brand is known for producing some of the strongest beers in the world, and this one tops the list with an alcohol content of 57%. Despite the extremely high alcohol content, Schorschbock is still a beer. Each ceramic bottle was personally signed by its brewmaster, Georg “Schorsch” Tscheuschner, and hand-sealed – all in limited quantities, hence the difficulty getting your hands on this label. 40ml costs around €27.90 (R$150).

Oud Beersel – Oude Geuze Barrel Selection Foeder 21

“Some Belgian breweries, which produce the so-called Lambics, spontaneous fermentation beers produced in a specific region of the country, have produced special editions of unique barrels, which bring differentiated and exclusive sensorial characteristics”, says Kathia. An example, according to her, is the Oud Beersel Oude Geuze Barrel Selection Foeder 21, a limited edition that was kept for four years in barrels previously used for white wine. The 375ml bottle can be found for R$140.

Toppling Goliath – Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout

According to Patricia, if you can get your hands on this “iconic” beer, you are a lucky person. That’s because it is released only once a year, from 300 to 400 bottles at a time, and only at the brewery in Iowa, in the United States. Once there, you will have the right to buy just one bottle, for US$ 100 (about R$ 520). “This iconic beer is not only prized for its limited batches, but because the label has consistently been rated the best beer in the world by many specialist websites,” she explains. According to the professional, the label has an intense sweetness followed by notes of chocolate and hazelnuts, espresso coffee and notes of bourbon and maple.

Westvleteren 12

The rarity of this beer has to do with its origin and very limited quantities. It has been produced since 1838 only at St. Sixtus, in the municipality of Vleteren, Belgium. Monks are responsible for the production of beer, which is sold in sufficient quantity just to guarantee the functioning of the place and to carry out some charitable works. “Westvleteren 12 is a Belgian Dark Strong Ale with 10.2% ABV. In the aroma is perceived dark fruits, such as raisins and plums, and spices from Belgian yeasts. The sweetness of the malt and burnt sugar give it a caramel aroma”, explains Patrícia. As its sale is non-profit, there is no scale of production or distribution: anyone who wants this beer needs to travel by car there, with a day and time set. Unlike other rare styles, this label retails for just €12.50.

