Berkshire Hathaway reports $43.7 billion net loss in Q2

Berkshire Hathaway (BERK34) just reported a net loss to shareholders of $43.755 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The result reverses profit of $28.094 billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

The loss before income tax and issues related to the equity method was US$ 55.713 billion, compared to a positive result of US$ 35.574 billion a year earlier.

The company’s total revenues were US$ 76.180 billion, compared to US$ 69.114 billion recorded from April to June 2021. The losses related to investment and derivatives were US$ 66.919 billion, compared to gains of US$ 27.394 billion in the corresponding period. last year.

Share buybacks decrease

Despite the net loss to shareholders of US$43.7, the company had operating gains. For this balance sheet line, the company reported US$9.283 billion, compared to US$6.686 billion a year earlier.

The company, whose CEO is Warren Buffett, also claims that approximately $1 billion was used to buy back shares in the company during the second quarter. In six months, US$ 4.2 billion were used for this purpose. That is, from April to May, there were fewer buybacks than in the first three months of 2022.

